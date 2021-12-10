Romania Eases Pandemic Restrictions

BUCHAREST: Romanian cinemas are allowed to function at 50% of their capacity starting 9 December 2021 as the rate of Coronavirus infections has significantly decreased. Cinemas will also close at 10 p.m., instead of 9 p.m.

The same capacity percentage is allowed for festivals, concerts, theatres and other cultural activities, as well as sport events, conferences and workshops.

Access to these events is permitted to vaccinated, tested negative or immune people.

Authorities have also eliminated the night interdictions and the obligation for people to wear masks outdoors, except for crowded places.

On 25 October 2021, the authorities had decided to close cinemas, theatres, restaurants and shopping malls at 9 p.m. Cinemas also had to work at 30% of their capacity, instead of 50%. Night quarantine for unvaccinated persons had also been set up.

The incidence rate in Bucharest decreased from 16.38 cases for 1,000 persons on 24 October 2021 to 1.17 on 9 December 2021.