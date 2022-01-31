PRODUCTION: Tudor Giurgiu to Start Shooting New Romanian/Hungarian Feature Film

The script written by Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu and Napoleon Helmis reenacts a lesser-known story about those chaotic days of violent civil unrest that led to a bloody confrontation between the Army forces and Ceaușescu’s repression instruments, the Miliția and Securitate (the secret police). In the maddening hunt for the so-called “terrorists” responsible for the killings, panic and confusion ensues. No one’s to be trusted, everyone could be an enemy, ordinary people turn into torturers, but at the end of the day, who were the real terrorists?
The main cast includes Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionut Caras, Iulian Postelnicu, Alexandru Papadopol, Ștefan Iancu, Costel Cașcaval and Mirela Oprișor.
The budget of 1.7 m EUR is partially covered by grants from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and the National Film Institute – Hungary, Tudor Giurgiu told FNE. The producers are Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu, Tudor Giurgiu and Jozsef Berger.
The film will be shot in Sibiu, Brăila and Bucharest from 1 February to 15 March 2022.
The international premiere is set for the winter of 2023, while the film is set to be released in Romania by Transilvania Film in December 2022.
Production Information:
Producer:
Libra Film Productions (Romania)
Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Coproducer:
Mythberg Films (Hungary)
Credits:
Director: Tudor Giurgiu
Scriptwriters: Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu, Napoleon Helmis
DoP: Alex Sterian
Editor: Lemhenyi Reka
Costume designer: Viorica Petrovici
Art direction: Vali Ighigheanu
Main cast: Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionut Caras, Iulian Postelnicu, Alexandru Papadopol, Ștefan Iancu, Costel Cașcaval, Mirela Oprișor