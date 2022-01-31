PRODUCTION: Tudor Giurgiu to Start Shooting New Romanian/Hungarian Feature Film

BUCHAREST: Tudor Giurgiu is currently working on Sibiu ’89, a feature film set in the city of Sibiu in December 1989, during the fall of the Communism. The project is a Romanian/Hungarian coproduction between Giurgiu’s Libra Film Productions and Mythberg Films .

The script written by Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu and Napoleon Helmis reenacts a lesser-known story about those chaotic days of violent civil unrest that led to a bloody confrontation between the Army forces and Ceaușescu’s repression instruments, the Miliția and Securitate (the secret police). In the maddening hunt for the so-called “terrorists” responsible for the killings, panic and confusion ensues. No one’s to be trusted, everyone could be an enemy, ordinary people turn into torturers, but at the end of the day, who were the real terrorists?

The main cast includes Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionut Caras, Iulian Postelnicu, Alexandru Papadopol, Ștefan Iancu, Costel Cașcaval and Mirela Oprișor.

The budget of 1.7 m EUR is partially covered by grants from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and the National Film Institute – Hungary, Tudor Giurgiu told FNE. The producers are Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu, Tudor Giurgiu and Jozsef Berger.

The film will be shot in Sibiu, Brăila and Bucharest from 1 February to 15 March 2022.

The international premiere is set for the winter of 2023, while the film is set to be released in Romania by Transilvania Film in December 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Libra Film Productions (Romania)

Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Mythberg Films (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Tudor Giurgiu

Scriptwriters: Cecilia Ștefănescu, Tudor Giurgiu, Napoleon Helmis

DoP: Alex Sterian

Editor: Lemhenyi Reka

Costume designer: Viorica Petrovici

Art direction: Vali Ighigheanu

Main cast: Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionut Caras, Iulian Postelnicu, Alexandru Papadopol, Ștefan Iancu, Costel Cașcaval, Mirela Oprișor