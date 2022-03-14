Domestic Productions Line-up for Release As Romania Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions

BUCHAREST: Several new domestic films are waiting to be released in Romania as the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted starting 9 March 2022. Cinemas and other cultural institutions are resuming their regular programming with 100% occupancy allowed.

Alina’s Grigore feminist drama Blue Moon / Crai nou, an independent Romanian coproduction between Atelier de Film, Forest Film, InLight and Follow Art Distribution, which won the San Sebastian IFF in 2021, was released by Follow Art Distribution on 4 March 2022, while Mihai Sofronea’s first feature The Windseeker / Căutătorul de vânt, produced by Libra Film Productions, was released by Transilvania Film on 11 March 2022.

Andrei Huțuleac’s sophomore feature The Wishing Tree: Childhood Memories / Copacul dorințelor: Amintiri din copilărie, coproduced by Colorbitor, Viva la Vidra and Chainsaw Europe, will be released by Vertical Entertainment on 25 March 2022, on the same day as the Romanian minority coproduction Fishbone by Dragomir Sholev, produced by Bulgaria’s KLAS Film and coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Hi Film Productions, the Romanian Television.

DaKINO Production will release in cinemas the first feature by Andrei Huțuleac, #dogpoopgirl, a Romanian coproduction between DaKINO Productions and DIUD on 15 April, while Sanpopart SRL will release the comic adventure The Dac Side of the Moon / Secretul lui Zorillo, the debut feature by Robert Eugen Popa, on 22 April 2022.

Starting 9 March 2022 masks are not mandatory indoors and outdoors, but they are recommended. There won’t be any restrictions on the schedule of public, cultural and commercial institutions, and the COVID certificate is no longer required upon entering the country.

The authorities are recommending people to use masks in crowded places.