BUCHAREST: The Romanian streaming services market is expected to grow by more than 22% in 2022 compared to an increase of 27.16% in 2021.

The estimates show an increase from 29 m EUR in 2021 to 43 m EUR in 2022, according to an analysis by PwC, quoted by the Romanian press agency Agerpres.

New streaming services are or will be operating in Romania this year. HBO Max was released on 8 March 2022 and Disney + will be launched in the summer of 2022.

Worldwide, the market saw growth rates between 12.4% and 34.5% over the last five years to 58.3 billion EUR in 2021, according to PwC.