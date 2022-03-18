Otto the Barbarian Leads 16th Gopo Awards Nominations

BUCHAREST: Ruxandra Ghițescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian leads the 16th Gopo Awards nominations, ahead of Radu Jude’s Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn and Cristi Puiu’s Malmkrog. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 19 April 2022.

Otto the Barbarian has 13 nominations, Malmkrog has 11, while Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, Unidentified / Neidentificat by Bogdan George Apetri, Poppy Field / Câmp de maci by Eugen Jebeleanu and Luca by Horațiu Mălăele have seven nominations each.

A total of 26 feature films released in cinemas or on VOD platforms have being taken into consideration.

Best Film:

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by microFILM (RO)

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions (LU), endorfilm (CZ) and Kinorama (HR)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinéworld - Film Fund Luxembourg, the Czech Film Fund and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC)

Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Produced by ICON production

Coproduced by Motion Picture Managemen, Cutare Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Publicis Groupe Media Bucharest, Media Investment Communication, Cinema City, the MEDIA Programme – Creative Europe

Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Directed by Cristi Puiu

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by iadasarecasa, SENSE Production, Cinnamon Films, Film i Väst, Doppelganger, Bord Cadre Films, Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo, Sisters and Brothers Mitevski

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television (TVR), Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii, Republic of Serbia - Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, Canton Sarajevo - Ministry of Culture and Sports, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by Fantascope Films

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, The East Company, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Correct Media, Earlybird

Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu

Produced by Alien Films Entertainment

Coproduced by Polar Bear.

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA- Creative Europe

Best Director:

Bogdan George Apetri for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Cristi Puiu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Eugen Jebeleanu for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Ruxandra Ghițescu for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Best Leading Actor:

Adrian Titieni for The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata mută munții (Romania, Sweden)

Directed by Daniel Sandu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Filmgate Film, Film i Vast

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Bogdan Farcaș for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Conrad Mericoffer for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

István Téglás for Luca (Romania)

Directed by Horațiu Mălăele

Produced by Fundația Teatru Contemporan, Movie Production Entertainment

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Mircea Andreescu for No Rest for the Old Lady / După 40 de zile (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Gruzsniczki

Produced by AVVA MMIX STUDIO

Coproduced by Hai-Hui Entertainment

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Opel Southeast Europe / Mediacom Romania, Macromex / Publicis Groupe Media, B.V. McCann Erickson, Propaganda Creative Services. The film is made in partnership with Chainsaw Europe Studio

Best Leading Actress:

Andreea Grămoșteanu for Perfect Strangers / Complet necunoscuți (Romania)

Directed by Octavian Strunilă

Produced by Black Maria Film

Coproduced by Ecart Studio, Chainsaw Europe Studio, Retina Film Production

Ioana Bugarin for Mia Misses Her Revenge / Mia își ratează răzbunarea (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu

Produced by Tangaj Production

Katia Pascariu for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Marina Palii for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Nicoleta Hâncu for And They May Be Still Alive Today / Și poate mai trăiesc și azi (Romania, Greece)

Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions (Romania), Graal S.A. (Greece)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Best Supporting Actor:

Alexandru Potocean for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Dragoș Dumitru for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

István Téglás for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Iulian Postelnicu for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Toma Cuzin for So, What's Freedom? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (Romania, USA)

Directed by Andrei Zincă

Produced by Double 4 Studios (USA)

Coproduced by Tica Trade (Romania)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Best Supporting Actress:

Ioana Bugarin for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Ioana Flora for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Maria Junghietu for Berliner (Romania)

Directed by Marian Crișan

Produced by Rova Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Salonta City Hall

Maria Popistașu for Mia Misses Her Revenge / Mia își ratează răzbunarea (Romania)

Rodica Mandache for Luca (Romania)

Best Script:

Cristi Puiu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Ioana Moraru for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Iulian Postelnicu, Bogdan George Apetri for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Radu Jude for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Ruxandra Ghițescu for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Best Cinematography:

Ana Drăghici for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Cosmin Dumitrache for Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)

Directed by Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache

Produced by NTD Film

Coproduced by Libra Film Productions, Avanpost

George Dăscălescu for Luca (Romania)

Marius Panduru RSC for Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Tudor Vladimir Panduru RSC for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Best Editing:

Bogdan George Apetri for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Cătălin Cristuțiu for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Dana Bunescu for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Dragoș Apetri, Andrei Iancu and Bogdan Zărnoianu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Mircea Olteanu and Costi Zaharia for The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata mută munții (Romania, Sweden)

Best Sound:

Christophe Vintrignier, Zoran Maksimovic, Ognjen Popic, Niklas Scarp, Florin Tăbăcaru and Jean Paul Bernard for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Dana Bunescu, Michel Schillings and Hrvoje Radnic for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Dan Ștefan Rucăreanu, Ioan Filip and Matei Vasilache for Wild Romania / Romania salbatica (Romania)

Marius Leftărache and Dragoș Știrbu for The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata mută munții (Romania, Sweden)

Mārtiņš Rozentals and Jiří Klenka for Unidentified / Neidentificat (Romania, Latvia, Czech Republic)

Best Original Music:

Alexei Țurcan for Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)

Octavian Albu "Otto", Cardinal for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Petre Bog for The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata mută munții (Romania, Sweden)

Thierry Malet pentru filmul Luca (Romania)

Vasile Șirli for The Ladder / Scara (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Păunescu

Produced by Castel Film Studios

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Best Production Design:

Călin Papură for So, What's Freedom? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (Romania, USA)

Cristina Barbu for Luca (Romania)

Cristina Paula and Ana Barbu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Simona Pădurețu for The Father Who Moves Mountains / Tata mută munții (Romania, Sweden)

Sorin Dima for The Ladder / Scara (Romania)

Best Costumes:

Mălina Ionescu for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Carmen Moldovan for Luca (Romania)

Cireșica Cuciuc for Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn / Babardeală cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Romania, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Nicoleta Cârnu for So, What's Freedom? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (Romania, USA)

Oana Păunescu for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Best Makeup and Hair Styling:

Betty Făcăianu, Nicoleta Petrache, Lidia Ivanov and Camelia Borcan for So, What's Freedom? / Și atunci… ce e libertatea? (Romania, USA)

Bianca Boeroiu and Elena Tudor for Luca (Romania)

Dana Roșeanu, Elena Tudor and Manuela Tudor for Malmkrog (Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia)

Daniela Busoiu and Alexandra Bârlădeanu for The Ladder / Scara (Romania)

Gabriela Gociu and Manuela Tudor for Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Best First Film:

The Dolls’ House / Casa cu păpuși (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Platon

Produced by microFILM

Poppy Field / Câmp de maci (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Perfect Strangers / Complet necunoscuți (Romania)

Directed by Octavian Strunilă

Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu

Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)

Directed by Dan Dinu

Produced by NTD Film

Coproduced by Libra Films, HBO Europe, Avanpost Media

Best Long Documentary:

The Dolls’ House / Casa cu păpuși (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Platon

Holy Father / Tatăl nostru (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu

The Exit of Trains / Ieșirea trenurilor din gară (Romania)

Directed by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă

The Things We Hide in Silence / În mijlocul meu, vocea (Romania)

Directed by Andra Hera

Us against Us / Noi împotriva noastră (Romania)

Directed by Andra Tarara

Wild Romania / România sălbatică (Romania)

Directed by Dan Dinu

Best Fiction Short Film:

I Am Dorin / Eu sunt Dorin (Romania)

Directed by Valeriu Andriuță

Extravaganzia mare, blat subțire, sos iute (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Redinciuc

Intercom 15 / Interfon 15 (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Love Stories on the Move / Prin oraș circulă scurte povești de dragoste (Romania)

Directed by Carina Gabriela Dașoveanu

Mouse B / Șoarecele B (Romania)

Directed by Ioachim Stroe

When Night Meets Dawn (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun

Best Short Documentary:

The Same Dream / Același vis (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Petri

In a Family (Romania)

Directed by Teodor Ioniță

Triplex confinium (Romania)

Directed by Maria Bălănean

You, with a Moustache! / Tu, ăla cu mustață! (Romania)

Directed by Răzvan Oprescu

Best Newcomer:

Alex Pintică for directing and editing the short fiction film No Singing after 8 / Trecut de ora 8

Andrei Epure for directing the short films Intercom 15 / Interfon 15 and Maybe Darkness Will Cover Me / Poate întunericul mă va acoperi

Laurențiu Răducanu for the cinematography on the feature films No Rest for the Old Lady / După 40 de zile and And They May Be Still Alive Today / Și poate mai trăiesc și azi, as well as for the cinematography on the short fiction films When Night Meets Dawn and Intercom 15 / Interfon 15

Marc Titieni for his leading role in the feature film Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul

Miruna Minculescu for directing the short fiction film Fragmentations / Fragmentări

Best European Film:

Bye Bye Morons / Adieu les cons (France)

Directed by Albert Dupontel

Distributed by Independența Film

Annette (France)

Directed by Léos Carax

Distributed by Transilvania Film

Another Round / Druk (Denmark)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

The Translators / Les traducteurs (France, Belgium)

Directed by Régis Roinsard

Distributed by Independența Film

Portrait of a Lady on Fire / Portrait de la jeune fille en feu (France)

Directed by Céline Sciamma

Distributed by Voodoo Films