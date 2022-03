CLUJ-NAPOCA: Transilvania Pitch Stop, the coproduction platform of the Transilvania IFF ( TIFF ), has opened the call for applications for its 2022 edition announced for 23-25 June. The deadline is 10 April 2022.

Projects by 1st and 2nd time filmmakers from Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Greece, Turkey and Georgia are eligible.

The projects can be in different stages of development, but a first draft of the script must be available if selected. The projects also must have at least 20% of the budget secured.

