FESTIVALS: Astra Film Festival's Website Targeted by Hackers

SIBIU: The website of Astra Film Festival has been targeted by hackers who collected registration fees of approximately 2,000 EUR from over 100 film directors from 26 countries through a fake account opened on the FilmFreeway platform.

The organisers have blocked the fake account and are in the process of identifying the hackers, according to a press release. The fake account had the visual identity of the festival, but wrong information regarding the dates, the registration fees and the contacts.

Filmmakers can submit their films also on the festival’s platform: https://www.astrafilm.ro/en/entry-form-2022.

The registration for the 2022 edition of Astra Film Festival will close on 1 April. The festival will be held in Sibiu 10-16 October 2022.