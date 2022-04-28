Short Film by Radu Jude Added to Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

BUCHAREST: Radu Jude’s new short film The Potemkinists / Potemkiniștii has been added to the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight (Quinzaine des Réalisateurs) selection, together with another nine short films.

The 18-minute film by Radu Jude is a comedy about art, history, memory and cinema, starting with the defiant gesture of the Russian marines from the Potemkin battleship, who received political asylum in Romania in 1905. In 2021, a sculptor, played by Alexandru Dabija, decides to make a piece of art based on this event. The second character of the film is played by Cristina Drăghici.

The Potemkinists is produced by Ada Solomon through microFILM with support from the Romanian Film Centre.

