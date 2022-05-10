FESTIVALS: One World Romania 2022 Ready to Kick Off

Other sections include The Bruised Body of the Planet, At Home in the Wild, Body and Soul, The Fruits of Labour, The Garden of All Flowers, This Ukraine Will Never Stop, Work in Progress (with Romanian projects), among others. The festival will also involve the long-standing project KineDok, an endeavour of the One World Romania Association aimed at promoting the documentary genre all over the country.
This year the festival focuses on the connection between environment, body and mental health.
The festival is organised by the One World Romania Association, with the support of the National Cultural Fund Administration, the Ministry of Culture, Bucharest Cityhall, European Union, the European Commission – Representation in Romania, UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency, DACIN-SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Association, and the National Council Against Discrimination.
International Competition:
Children of the Mist / Những đứa trẻ trong sương (Vietnam)
Directed by Diem Ha Le
Chronicles of That Time / Cronache di quel tempo (Switzerland, Italy)
Directed by Maria Iorio, Raphael Cuomo
Chermet / ЧЕРМЕТ (Russia)
Directed by Nikolay N. Viktorov
Bottled Songs 1-2 (Germany, France, USA)
Directed by Chloe Galibert- Laine, Kevin B. Lee
Father / YE YE HE FU QIN (China)
Directed by Wei Deng
I Am Free / Soy libre (France, Belgium)
Directed by Laure Portier
Splinters / Esquirlas (Argentina)
Directed by Natalia Garayalde
Idyll / ИДИЛЛИЯ (Russia, Ukraine)
Directed by Tatyana Lushnikova
Looking for Horses (the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
Directed by Stefan Pavlovic
What Will Summer Bring / Qué será del verano (Argentina)
Directed by Ignacio Ceroi
The Country / Krai (Austria)
Directed by Alexey Lapin