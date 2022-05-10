10-05-2022

FESTIVALS: One World Romania 2022 Ready to Kick Off

    Looking for Horses by Stefan Pavlovic Looking for Horses by Stefan Pavlovic source: One World Romania FF

    BUCHAREST: The 15th edition of the One World Romania Film Festival will screen 68 films in 14 categories from 13 to 22 May 2022 in a physical format, and from 23 to 31 May 2022 online. Eleven films have been selected for the International Competition.

    Other sections include The Bruised Body of the Planet, At Home in the Wild, Body and Soul, The Fruits of Labour, The Garden of All Flowers, This Ukraine Will Never Stop, Work in Progress (with Romanian projects), among others. The festival will also involve the long-standing project KineDok, an endeavour of the One World Romania Association aimed at promoting the documentary genre all over the country.  

    This year the festival focuses on the connection between environment, body and mental health.

    The festival is organised by the One World Romania Association, with the support of the National Cultural Fund Administration, the Ministry of CultureBucharest Cityhall, European Union, the European Commission – Representation in Romania, UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency, DACIN-SARAthe Romanian Filmmakers Association, and the National Council Against Discrimination.

    International Competition:

    Children of the Mist / Những đứa trẻ trong sương (Vietnam)
    Directed by Diem Ha Le
     
    Chronicles of That Time / Cronache di quel tempo (Switzerland, Italy)
    Directed by Maria Iorio, Raphael Cuomo
     
    Chermet / ЧЕРМЕТ (Russia)
    Directed by Nikolay N. Viktorov
     
    Bottled Songs 1-2 (Germany, France, USA)
    Directed by Chloe Galibert- Laine, Kevin B. Lee
     
    Father / YE YE HE FU QIN (China)
    Directed by Wei Deng
     
    I Am Free / Soy libre (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Laure Portier
     
    Splinters / Esquirlas (Argentina)
    Directed by Natalia Garayalde
     
    Idyll / ИДИЛЛИЯ (Russia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Tatyana Lushnikova
     
    Looking for Horses (the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
    Directed by Stefan Pavlovic
     
    What Will Summer Bring / Qué será del verano (Argentina)
    Directed by Ignacio Ceroi
     
    The Country / Krai (Austria)
    Directed by Alexey Lapin

