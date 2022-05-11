Anca Damian’s Animated Film The Island Sold to France

BUCHAREST: The new long animated film The Island by Anca Damian has been sold by Best Friend Forever to Eurozoom in France. The coproduction between Romania, France and Belgium has been selected for the main competition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, running (13-18 June 2022).

The Island / Insula, which mixes 2D and 3D animation, is an upside-down Robinson Crusoe story and a contemporary fable set on an island in the Mediterranean Sea. The film is an animated musical inspired by Gellu Naum’s stage play Insula (1977) and by the musical under the same title by Ada Milea and Alexander Balanescu.

Anca Damian and Augusto Zanovello wrote the script. Gina Thorstensen is art director, Mathieu Labaye, Gina Thorstensen and Jordan Bruner designed the characters, and Dana Bunescu edited.

Anca Damian is the producer through Aparte Film in coproduction with France’s Komadoli Studio, Special Touch Studio, and Amopix, as well as Belgium’s Take Five and Minds Meet.