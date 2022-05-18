FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Announces 2022 Lineup and Romanian Film Days Selection

Twelve long films made by many first time directors, as well as 18 short films, will be showcased in the Romanian Film Days (Zilele Filmului Romanesc).
This year, the TIFF Excellence Award will go to the Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern, who starred in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ and Ulysses’Gaze by Theo Angelopoulos.
LINEUP:
Beautiful Beings (Iceland)
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Pamfir (Ukraine)
Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
Magnetic Beats (France, Germany)
Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona
The Last Execution (Germany)
Directed by Franziska Stünkel
Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi
Gentle (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
Produced by FocusFox
Coproduced by Komplizen Film
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF
Babysitter (Canada)
Directed by Monia Chokri
The Night Belongs to Lovers (France)
Directed by Julien Hilmoine
The Execution (Russia)
Directed by Lado Kvataniya
Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)
Directed by Dovile Sarutyte
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
ROMANIAN FILM DAYS:
Long Films:
A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Octav Chelaru
Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
You Are Ceausescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania) Documentary
Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
Produced by Wearebasca
Metronom (Romania, France)
Directed by Alexandru Belc
Produced by Strada Film International
Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Man-Dog / Om-câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)
Produced by microFILM, KLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo , Visual Walkabout
Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee
Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric (Romania)
Directed by Gabriel de Achim
Produced by Mandragora
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Dacin Sara, the Romanian public television (TVR)
The Lost Year: 1986 / 1986: Anul pierdut (Romania)
Directed by Ligia Ciornei
Produced by Pala Film
Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, Adenium Film, Doctor’s Studio
(Nothing) about Love / Nimic despre dragoste (Romania)
Directed by Florin Piersic, Jr.
Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)
Directed by Victor Canache
Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)
Directed by Alina Grigore
Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost
Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
Produced by Axel Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by The East Company Productions
Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
The Island / Insula (Romania, France, Belgium) Animated film
Directed by Anca Damian
Produced by Aparte Film
Coproduced by Komadoli Studio, Special Touch Studio, Amopix, Take Five, Minds Meet
Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian Government, Pictanovo - La Région Hauts-de-France, in partnership with the French CNC, Strasbourg Eurométropole, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, with the participation of Workship Studio, Studio Video Art, Interiority Zone, Noriel Impex and in collaboration with the Romanian Television Society (TVR) and Reseau de televisions du Grand Est
Short Films:
Plastic Semiotic
Directed by Radu Jude
The Same Dream / Același vis
Directed by Vlad Petri
Spre casă
Directed by Horațiu Curuțiu
Me and My Sister / Eu și sora mea
Directed by Theodor Ioniță
Cori and Willi / Cori și Willi
Directed by Tudor Pojoni
Fragmentations / Fragmentări
Directed by Miruna Minculescu
When Clouds Grow towards Each Other / Cum se întinde un nor spre altul
Directed by Iulian Daniel Popa
Mon Ami
Directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu
Maria T.
Directed by Maria Drăgoi
Stille Post
Directed by Brigitta Kanyaro
Aurică, viață de câine
Directed by Mihai Dragolea
Triplex Confinium
Directed by Maria Bălănean
The Inheritance / Moștenirea
Directed by Marian Fărcuț
Summer Planning / Planuri de vacanță
Directed by Alexandru Mironescu
Pune-te în locul meu
Directed by Laura Baron
Life of a Clown / Viață de clovn
Directed by Ioachim Stroe
Home Away / Dislocat
Directed by Gabriel Sandu
Extravaganzia mare, blat subțire, sos iute
Directed by Andrei Redinciuc