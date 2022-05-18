FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Announces 2022 Lineup and Romanian Film Days Selection

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Twelve first and second films have been selected for the main competition of the 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival ( TIFF ), which will take place in Cluj-Napoca 17-26 June 2022. The selection of the Romanian Film Days was also announced on 17 May 2022.

Twelve long films made by many first time directors, as well as 18 short films, will be showcased in the Romanian Film Days (Zilele Filmului Romanesc).

This year, the TIFF Excellence Award will go to the Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern, who starred in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ and Ulysses’Gaze by Theo Angelopoulos.

LINEUP:

A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Octav Chelaru

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by 42Film, Eed Productions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

Produced by FAMart Productions

Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund

Beautiful Beings (Iceland)

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Pamfir (Ukraine)

Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Magnetic Beats (France, Germany)

Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona

The Last Execution (Germany)

Directed by Franziska Stünkel

Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)

Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

Gentle (Hungary, Germany)

Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes

Produced by FocusFox

Coproduced by Komplizen Film

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF

Babysitter (Canada)

Directed by Monia Chokri

The Night Belongs to Lovers (France)

Directed by Julien Hilmoine

The Execution (Russia)

Directed by Lado Kvataniya

Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)

Directed by Dovile Sarutyte

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

ROMANIAN FILM DAYS:

Long Films:

A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Octav Chelaru

Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

You Are Ceausescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania) Documentary

Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu

Produced by Wearebasca

Metronom (Romania, France)

Directed by Alexandru Belc

Produced by Strada Film International

Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Man-Dog / Om-câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)

Produced by microFILM, KLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo , Visual Walkabout

Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee

Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric (Romania)

Directed by Gabriel de Achim

Produced by Mandragora

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Dacin Sara, the Romanian public television (TVR)

The Lost Year: 1986 / 1986: Anul pierdut (Romania)

Directed by Ligia Ciornei

Produced by Pala Film

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, Adenium Film, Doctor’s Studio

(Nothing) about Love / Nimic despre dragoste (Romania)

Directed by Florin Piersic, Jr.

Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)

Directed by Victor Canache

Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)

Directed by Alina Grigore

Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost

Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)

Directed by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark

Produced by Axel Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)

Directed by Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by The East Company Productions

Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

The Island / Insula (Romania, France, Belgium) Animated film

Directed by Anca Damian

Produced by Aparte Film

Coproduced by Komadoli Studio, Special Touch Studio, Amopix, Take Five, Minds Meet

Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian Government, Pictanovo - La Région Hauts-de-France, in partnership with the French CNC, Strasbourg Eurométropole, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, with the participation of Workship Studio, Studio Video Art, Interiority Zone, Noriel Impex and in collaboration with the Romanian Television Society (TVR) and Reseau de televisions du Grand Est

Short Films:

Plastic Semiotic

Directed by Radu Jude

The Same Dream / Același vis

Directed by Vlad Petri

Spre casă

Directed by Horațiu Curuțiu

Me and My Sister / Eu și sora mea

Directed by Theodor Ioniță

Cori and Willi / Cori și Willi

Directed by Tudor Pojoni

Fragmentations / Fragmentări

Directed by Miruna Minculescu

When Clouds Grow towards Each Other / Cum se întinde un nor spre altul

Directed by Iulian Daniel Popa

Mon Ami

Directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu

Maria T.

Directed by Maria Drăgoi

Stille Post

Directed by Brigitta Kanyaro

Aurică, viață de câine

Directed by Mihai Dragolea

Triplex Confinium

Directed by Maria Bălănean

The Inheritance / Moștenirea

Directed by Marian Fărcuț

Summer Planning / Planuri de vacanță

Directed by Alexandru Mironescu

Pune-te în locul meu

Directed by Laura Baron

Life of a Clown / Viață de clovn

Directed by Ioachim Stroe

Home Away / Dislocat

Directed by Gabriel Sandu

Extravaganzia mare, blat subțire, sos iute

Directed by Andrei Redinciuc