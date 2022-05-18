18-05-2022

FESTIVALS: Transilvania IFF Announces 2022 Lineup and Romanian Film Days Selection

    Gentle by László Csuja, Anna Nemes Gentle by László Csuja, Anna Nemes source: TIFF

    CLUJ-NAPOCA: Twelve first and second films have been selected for the main competition of the 21st edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), which will take place in Cluj-Napoca 17-26 June 2022. The selection of the Romanian Film Days was also announced on 17 May 2022.

    Twelve long films made by many first time directors, as well as 18 short films, will be showcased in the Romanian Film Days (Zilele Filmului Romanesc).

    This year, the TIFF Excellence Award will go to the Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern, who starred in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ and Ulysses’Gaze by Theo Angelopoulos.

    LINEUP:

    A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)
    Directed by Octav Chelaru
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by 42Film, Eed Productions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Emanuel Pârvu
    Produced by FAMart Productions
    Coproduced by i/o Post, Bogdan George Apetri, Natura Party
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Czech Film Fund

    Beautiful Beings (Iceland)
    Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

    Pamfir (Ukraine)
    Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

    Magnetic Beats (France, Germany)
    Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona

    The Last Execution (Germany)
    Directed by Franziska Stünkel

    Utama (Bolivia, Uruguay, France)
    Directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi

    Gentle (Hungary, Germany)
    Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
    Produced by FocusFox
    Coproduced by Komplizen Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF

    Babysitter (Canada)
    Directed by Monia Chokri

    The Night Belongs to Lovers (France)
    Directed by Julien Hilmoine

    The Execution (Russia)
    Directed by Lado Kvataniya

    Feature Film about Life (Lithuania)
    Directed by Dovile Sarutyte
    Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    ROMANIAN FILM DAYS:

    Long Films:

    A Higher Law / Balaur (Romania, Germany, Serbia)
    Directed by Octav Chelaru

    Mikado / Marocco (Romania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Emanuel Pârvu

    You Are Ceausescu to Me / Pentru mine tu ești Ceaușescu (Romania) Documentary
    Directed by Sebastian Mihăilescu
    Produced by Wearebasca

    Metronom (Romania, France)
    Directed by Alexandru Belc
    Produced by Strada Film International
    Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Man-Dog / Om-câine (Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany)
    Produced by microFILM, KLAS Film, Doppelganger and Pandora Film, in association with nomada.solo , Visual Walkabout
    Coproduced by HiFilm Productions, Film i Väst, Shoot&Post, Auditory
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), MEDIA-Creative Europe, the Swedish Arts Grants Committee

    Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric (Romania)
    Directed by Gabriel de Achim
    Produced by Mandragora
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Dacin Sara, the Romanian public television (TVR)

    The Lost Year: 1986 / 1986: Anul pierdut (Romania)
    Directed by Ligia Ciornei
    Produced by Pala Film
    Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, Adenium Film, Doctor’s Studio

    (Nothing) about Love / Nimic despre dragoste (Romania)
    Directed by Florin Piersic, Jr.

    Capra cu trei iezi (Romania)
    Directed by Victor Canache

    Blue Moon / Crai Nou (Romania)
    Directed by Alina Grigore
    Produced by InLight Center, Atelier de Film, Forest Film, Unfortunate Thespians, Smart Sound Studios, Avanpost

    Immaculate / Imaculat (Romania)
    Metronom by Alexandru Belc, credit: Strada Film InternationalDirected by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark
    Produced by Axel Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

    Miracle / Miracol (Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia)
    Directed by Bogdan George Apetri
    Produced by The East Company Productions
    Coproduced by Cineart TV Prague, Tasse Film
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    The Island / Insula (Romania, France, Belgium) Animated film
    Directed by Anca Damian
    Produced by Aparte Film
    Coproduced by Komadoli Studio, Special Touch Studio, Amopix, Take Five, Minds Meet
    Supported by Eurimages, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Romanian Government, Pictanovo - La Région Hauts-de-France, in partnership with the French CNC, Strasbourg Eurométropole, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, with the participation of Workship Studio, Studio Video Art, Interiority Zone, Noriel Impex and in collaboration with the Romanian Television Society (TVR) and Reseau de televisions du Grand Est

    Short Films:

    Plastic Semiotic
    Directed by Radu Jude

    The Same Dream / Același vis
    Directed by Vlad Petri

    Spre casă
    Directed by Horațiu Curuțiu

    Me and My Sister / Eu și sora mea
    Directed by Theodor Ioniță

    Cori and Willi / Cori și Willi
    Directed by Tudor Pojoni

    Fragmentations / Fragmentări
    Directed by Miruna Minculescu

    When Clouds Grow towards Each Other / Cum se întinde un nor spre altul
    Directed by Iulian Daniel Popa

    Mon Ami
    Directed by Carina-Gabriela Dașoveanu

    Maria T.
    Directed by Maria Drăgoi

    Stille Post
    Directed by Brigitta Kanyaro

    Aurică, viață de câine
    Directed by Mihai Dragolea

    Triplex Confinium
    Directed by Maria Bălănean

    The Inheritance / Moștenirea
    Directed by Marian Fărcuț

    Summer Planning / Planuri de vacanță
    Directed by Alexandru Mironescu

    Pune-te în locul meu
    Directed by Laura Baron

    Life of a Clown / Viață de clovn
    Directed by Ioachim Stroe

    Home Away / Dislocat
    Directed by Gabriel Sandu

    Extravaganzia mare, blat subțire, sos iute
    Directed by Andrei Redinciuc

