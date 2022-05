BUCHAREST: The Romanian Film Centre has distributed almost 4 m EUR / 20 m RON as production grants for feature films, documentaries, short fiction films, animated films and one thematic feature film, and also as development grants. New projects by Radu Jude, Constantin Popescu and Ioana Uricaru are among the winners in the feature film category.

The biggest grant of approximately 500,000 EUR / 2.5 m RON went to Radu Jude’s new project Dracula. The Second Coming / A doua venire, produced by Ada Solomon through microFILM. Ioana Uricaru’s Amintiri din Epoca de Aur – O contributie moldoveneasca, produced by Cristian Mungiu through Mobra Films, received the second best grant of approximately 400,000 EUR / 2 m RON.

The grants were announced on 18 May 2022.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.