BELGRADE: The documentary In Praise of Nothing (2017) by Serbian-born Croatia-based director Boris Mitic was the most watched documentary on MUBI in 2019. The film is a Serbian/Croatian/French coproduction narrated by Iggy Pop and with a score by cabaret grandmasters Pascal Comelade and British band The Tiger Lillies.
The film was produced by Serbia’s Dribbling Pictures in coproduction with Croatia’s Anti-Apsurd and France’s La Bête.
Boris Mitić is currently developing a new documentary project What Now, What Then ? / A šta sad, a šta tad?, which will be shot in one moving 90-minute frame, according to HAVC, which gave the project a script development grant.
In Praise of Nothing is also available online with subtitles in 35 languages, via this link: http://www.nothing.exposed/.