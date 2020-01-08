unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

Serbian/Croatian/French Coproduction In Praise of Nothing Is Most Watched Doc on Mubi in 2019 Featured

2020-01-08
In Praise of Nothing by Boris Mitic In Praise of Nothing by Boris Mitic

BELGRADE: The documentary In Praise of Nothing (2017) by Serbian-born Croatia-based director Boris Mitic was the most watched documentary on MUBI in 2019. The film is a Serbian/Croatian/French coproduction narrated by Iggy Pop and with a score by cabaret grandmasters Pascal Comelade and British band The Tiger Lillies.

The film was produced by Serbia’s Dribbling Pictures in coproduction with Croatia’s Anti-Apsurd and France’s La Bête.

Boris Mitić is currently developing a new documentary project What Now, What Then ? / A šta sad, a šta tad?, which will be shot in one moving 90-minute frame, according to HAVC, which gave the project a script development grant.

In Praise of Nothing is also available online with subtitles in 35 languages, via this link: http://www.nothing.exposed/.

back to top
 

Subscribe to FNE daily»

rusian longtext