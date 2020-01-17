FESTIVALS: Kustendorf Film and Music Festival 2020

MEĆAVNIK: Twenty one short films mostly by young filmmakers are competing for prizes at the 13th Kustendorf Film and Music Film Festival (13-18 January 2020) in Mećavnik. The festival was established by Emir Kusturica.
A total of 722 films were submitted this year. The Italian filmmaker Paolo Virzi is presiding over the jury.
The festival will screen the Romanian/Serbian coproduction Ivana the Terrible / Ivana cea Groaznică directed by Ivana Mladenović and produced by microFILM in coproduction with Dunav 84, as well as A.S. (25) directed by Milena Grujić and produced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade and High Media.
Three Serbian short films are in competition this year: The Last Image of Father / Poslednja slika o ocu by Stefan Đorđević, One Who Brings the Rain / Onaj koji donosi kišu by Isidora Veselinović and the short documentary Then Comes Evening / A sada se spušta veče by Maja Novaković.
The festival is organised by The Rasta International production company and it is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Mećavnik Grad and TNSO.
Competition Programme:
Adult (Ukraine)
Directed by Zhanna Ozirna
Nowhere Under the Rainbow (France)
Directed by Régis Delicata
The Christmas Gift (Romania, Spain)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Then Comes the Evening (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Maja Novaković
Tina and Dendy (Croatia)
Directed by Hani Domazet
Documentary Movie (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Pawlus, Katarzyna Warzecha
Home Far Away (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Kutmanov
One Who Brings the Rain (Serbia)
Directed by Isidora Veselinović
Sunday (Hungary)
Directed by Andor Berenyi
The Carp Pond (China)
Directed by Yang Guomin
Afterlife (Russia)
Directed by Pavel Ruzyak
Beef (Spain)
Directed by Ingride Santos
Plan C (Poland)
Directed by Sylwia Rosak
Regression (China)
Directed by Zuo Aiping
The Other (Iran, India)
Directed by Saman Hoseinpuor, Ako Zandkarimi (aka Samko Brothers)
Third Look (Israel)
Directed by Efrat Rasner Shefa
All the Cats Are Grey in the Dark (Switzerland)
Directed by Lasse Linder
Havana, Cuba (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
Lake of Happiness (Belarus)
Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan
Meatgrinder (Russia)
Directed by Vladislav Bakhanovich
The Last Image of Father (Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Đorđević