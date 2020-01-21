MEĆAVNIK: The Romanian/Spanish coproduction The Christmas Gift by Bogdan Mureşanu won the Golden Egg in the competition programme of the Kustendorf Film and Music Festival, which wrapped in Mećavnik, Serbia, on 18 January 2020.
The jury consisted of Paolo Virzi, Tonino Benacquista and Vladislav Tkatchiev.
The festival initiated by Emir Kusturica is organised by the Rasta International production company with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Mećavnik Grad and TNSO.
WINNERS:
Golden Egg Award:
The Christmas Gift (Romania, Spain)
Directed by Bogdan Mureşanu
Silver Egg:
Lake of Happiness (Belarus)
Directed by Aliaksei Paluyan
Bronze Egg:
Beef (Spain)
Directed by Ingride Santos
Special Mention:
Havana, Cuba (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Huțuleac
Most Poetic Film in the Competition Award:
Home Far Away (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Kutmanov
Vilko Filač Award for Best Cinematography:
Hamad Bagheian for The Other (Iran, India)
Directed by Saman Hoseinpuor, Ako Zandkarimi (aka Samko Brothers)