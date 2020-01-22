TRIESTE: Acclaimed Serbian writer/director Darko Lungulov’s new project 1970 was showcased in the Co-production Forum of the 10th edition of When East Meets West (19-21 January 2020), the industry section of the Trieste Film Festival. This coming-of-age dramedy is produced by Serbia’s Papa Films.
While spending the summer vacation at his grandparents' in the countryside, fourteen year old Draško accidentally learns that his parents plan to leave him there until they figure out their problematic marriage. Devastated, Drasko runs away with a local hippy girl to protest Nixon's 1970 visit to Belgrade.
“This is my intimate story and it takes place in 1970, when having divorced parents was something that stigmatised you. It’s about growing up, the maturing both of the children and the adults. Also, I always wanted to portrait Yugoslavia's ‘golden age’. In my story, the utopia of the 1970s Socialist Yugoslavia intertwines with the hippy culture utopia”, the director says in a statement.
Jelena Radenkovic and Darko Lungulov are producing through Papa Films. The budget is 672,500, of which 22,250 EUR is in place.
Papa Films (Serbia)
Director: Darko Lungulov
Scriptwriter: Darko Lungulov