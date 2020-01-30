BELGRADE: Maša Nešković’s debut feature Asymmetry / Asimetrija, a Serbian/Slovenian/Italian coproduction, enters regular distribution in Serbia on 30 January 2020. The film had its world premiere at the Sao Paulo IFF, the national premiere at the Film Auteur Festival in Belgrade and the European premiere at the Trieste Film Festival.
A girl and a boy spend the last days of their summer break together. A young woman and a young man meet through the thin walls of an old building. A woman and a man separate after 20 years of marriage. The summer is boiling hot, streets of Belgrade are empty and stories of these couples intertwine almost randomly. As the narrative unfolds, a larger picture emerges.
Maša Nešković directed from the script she co-wrote together with Staša Bajac and Vladimir Aresenijević.
The cast includes: Daria Lorenci Flatz, Uliks Fehmiu, Mira Janjetović, Mladen Sovilj, Mateja Poljčić, Lola Vitasović.
The film was produced by Snežana van Houwelingen through the Belgrade-based This and That Productions in coproduction with Slovenia’s Korektif and Italy’s Nightswim. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia.
The film was shot on location in Belgrade, Đerdap Gorge and Montenegro in August and September 2017. The distributor in Serbia is FAME Solutions.
Production Information:
Producer:
This and That Productions (Serbia)
Snežana van Houwelingen: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Coproducers:
Korektif (Slovenia)
Nightswim (Italy)
Credits:
Director: Maša Nešković
Scriptwriters: Maša Nešković, Staša Bajac, Vladimir Arsenijević
DoP: Đorđe Arambašić
Cast: Daria Lorenci Flatz, Uliks Fehmiu, Mira Janjetović, Mladen Sovilj, Mateja Poljčić, Lola Vitasović