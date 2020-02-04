BELGRADE: Ivan Ikić is entering the final stages of postproduction with his sophomore feature The Users / Korisnici, a coproduction between Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France.
The ''users'' are children who were born with a mental handicap, abandoned by their families and placed in specialised institutions, where most of them spend their whole lives. The film is a melodrama about a love triangle of teenagers, whose emotions linger on a thin line between eros and thanatos, threatening to end in tragedy at any moment.
Ivan Ikić directs from his own script and the key roles are played by Maruša Majer, Goran Bogdan, Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković and Valentino Zenuni.
The Users is produced by Milan Stojanović through SENSE Production in coproduction with the Netherlands’ Kepler Film, Slovenia’s Tramal Films, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s SCCA / Pro.ba and France’s Les Films d’Antoine. The production has been supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, as well as Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages.
The budget is 670,000 EUR.
The film was shot on locations in Belgrade from May 2018 to October 2019.
Ivan Ikić’s first feature film Barbarians / Varvari premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2014, where it won the Special Mention in the East of the West Competition.
Production Information:
Producer:
SENSE Production (Serbia)
Milan Stojanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Marija Stojanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Coproducers:
Kepler Film (the Netherlands)
Tramal Films (Slovenia)
SCCA / Pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Les Films d’Antoine (France)
Credits:
Director: Ivan Ikić
Scriptwriter: Ivan Ikić
DoP: Miloš Jaćimović
Cast: Maruša Majer, Goran Bogdan, Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković, Valentino Zenuni