BELGRADE: Serbian director and writer Ognjen Glavonić will be one of the three members of the GWFF Best First Feature Award Jury, while Hungarian animation filmmaker Réka Bucsi will sit in the Berlinale Shorts International Jury at the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (20 February-1 March 2020).
The International Jury will be composed of: Jeremy Irons (head of the jury), actress Bérénice Bejo (Argentina/France), producer Bettina Brokemper (Germany), director Annemarie Jacir (Palestine), playwright and filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan (USA), actor Luca Marinelli (Italy) and programmer, film critic and director Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brazil).
