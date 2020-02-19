Meet Film Center Serbia at Berlinale 2020 - Gropius Bau #G2
Father / Otac
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik (RS), ASAP Films (FR), Neue Mediopolis (DE), Propeler Film (HR), Vertigo (SI), scca/Pro.Ba (BA), ZDF Arte (DE), Arte France (FR)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Eurimages, Arte France, ZDF Arte, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung , CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Hrvatski audiovizualni centar / Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenski filmski center / Slovenian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, FS Viba Film, Slovenia
Contact Jelena Mitrović / Film House Bas Celik / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
22.02, 18:30, Zoo Palast 1 (Premiere)
23.02, 13:00, Cubix 9
24.02, 09:00, CinemaxX 7
29.02, 16:30, International
01.02, 11:15, CinemaxX 6
Malmkrog
Directed by Cristi Puiu
Produced by Vladimir Solovyov
Co-Produced by Mandragora, Iadasarecasa (Romania) Sense Production (Serbia),
Cinnamon Films (Serbia), Film i Väst, Doppelganger (Sweden), Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland), Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BiH), Sisters and Brothers Mitevski (North Macedonia)
Supported by Romanian Film Centre, Studioul de Creație Cinematografică al Ministerului Culturii Romania, Film Center Serbia, CANTON SARAJEVO Ministry of Culture and Sports, North Macedonia Film Agency, Romanian National Television
Contact Anca Puiu (Mandragora) / e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / www.mandragora.r
20.02, 14:30, CinemaxX 3 (Press Screening)
21.02, 11:30, CinemaxX 7 (Photo Call + Premiere)
22.02, 19:45, Cubix 6 (Followed by Q&A)
23.02, 18:30, Haus der Berliner Festspiele
29.02, 12:30, CinemaxX 7
W.R. – Mysteries of the organism
W.R. – misterije organizma
Directed by Dušan Makavejev
Produced by Neoplanta (Yugoslavia)
Co-Produced by Telepool (Germany)
Premiere 1971
22.02, 11:00, Akademie der Künste
25.02, 22:30, Arsenal Cinema 1
Meet us in Berlin
Gordan Matić
General Manager
In Berlin 19 - 26th February
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Miroljub Vučković
International Relations and Promotion
In Berlin 19 – 26th February
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Andjelija Andrić
International Relations and Promotion
In Berlin 19 – 26th February
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Una Domazetoski
International Relations and Promotion
In Berlin 19 – 26th February
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Marija Ristić
Tax Incentives, International relations
In Berlin 19 – 26th February
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.