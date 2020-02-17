ZAGREB: Serbian veteran filmmaker Slobodan Šijan is in production with his first film since 2007, The Great Tram Robbery / Bidi Bog s nama. The film is a coproduction between Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania.
The Great Tram Robbery / Bidi Bog s nama is a story about the golden age of Belgrade in the roaring 1920s, set against a backdrop of a court intrigue and communist plotting in the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. The main character is a historical figure, the poet, visual artist, film critic and director Boško Tokin, who gathers a group of idealistic young artists in an attempt to make the first avant-garde film in the Balkans. Biljana Maksić, Vladimir Mančić and Slobodan Šijan penned the script.
The main roles are played by: Miloš Biković, Goran Bogdan, Sloboda Mićalović, Nebojša Dugalić. Jovana Stojiljković, Aleksandar Berček, Viktor Savić, Miloš Samolov, Marko Janketić and Mirko Vlahović.
The film is produced by Marko Paljić through Gargantua Films in coproduction with Croatia’s Maxima film and Jaako dobra produkcija, Slovenia’s Studio Virc, Montenegro’s Artikulacija Film, Czech Sirena film, Bulgaria’s Chouchkov Brothers and Romania’s Micro Film.
The film is supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Center, Film Centre of Montenegro, the Czech Film Fund / the Czech Film Commission, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) and MEDIA Creative Europe.
Production Information:
Producer:
Gargantua Films (Serbia)
Coproducers:
Maxima film (Croatia)
Jaako dobra produkcija (Croatia)
Studio Virc (Slovenia)
Artikulacija Film (Montenegro)
Sirena film (Czech Republic)
Chouchkov Brothers (Bulgaria)
Micro Film (Romania)
Credits:
Director: Slobodan Šijan
Scripwriters: Biljana Maksić, Vladimir Mančić, Slobodan Šijan
DoP: Dušan Ivanović
Cast: Miloš Biković, Goran Bogdan, Sloboda Mićalović, Nebojša Dugalić. Jovana Stojiljković, Aleksandar Berček, Viktor Savić, Miloš Samolov, Marko Janketić, Mirko Vlahović