BELGRADE: The Match Factory has picked up Srdan Golubović’s Father / Otac, which will have its world premiere in the Panorama section of the 70th Berlinale (20 February-1 March 2020). The film is a Serbian/French/German/Croatian/Slovenian/Bosnian coproduction.
The film tells the story of a man who gets his children taken away from him because of his poverty. It’s a story about a loser, a cast out and humiliated man who, through his journey, walking from his village in the south of Serbia to the capital, from one end of the country to the other, out of protest, dignity and his wish to make a point to himself and others, out of desperation – becomes a hero.
Srdan Golubović and Ognjen Sviličić penned the script. The main roles are played by: Goran Bogdan, Boris Isaković, Milica Janevski, Nada Šargin, Muharem Hamzić and Ajla Šantić.
The film was produced by Serbia’s Baš Čelik, France’s ASAP Films, Germany’s Neue Mediopolis, Croatia’s Propeler Film, Slovenia’s Vertigo, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s scca/Pro.Ba in coproduction with ZDF Arte and Arte France.
The project was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Arte France, ZDF Arte, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung , CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union and FS Viba Film.
Soon after the Berlinale, Father will open the 48th edition of FEST, which will be held in Belgrade from 28 February to 8 March 2020.