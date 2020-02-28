BELGRADE: This year's 48th edition of FEST, the most popular film festival in Belgrade and Serbia (27 February – 8 March 2020), spotlights the legendary Serbian and Yugoslav actor Bekim Fehmiu, who died ten years ago. The homage to the actor is the festival's slogan - Emotions Catchers (Skupljači emocija).
This year's FEST will be opened by Srdan Golubovic’s film Father, which premiered as part of the Panorama programme at the 2020 Berlinale. The closing ceremony will be held at the Kombank Hall, where Hollywood actor John Malkovich will present his music and stage performance Music Critic. Actress Mira Banjac, director Costa-Gavras, and John Malkovich are this year's laureates of the Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art. There will be 96 film premieres with more than 300 screenings in various venues across Serbia’s capital city and about 60 guests are expected to arrive in Belgrade, said Jugoslav Pantelić, the festival’s artistic director.
Twenty films from Serbia, France, the USA, Iran, Italy, Greece, Slovenia, Australia, Bulgaria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Northern Macedonia, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Croatia, Denmark and Columbia are competing for the Belgrade Victor and other awards in the Main Programme this year. The members of the main programme jury are Sebatian Cavazza (actor), Dana Budisavljević (director), Nataša Ninković (actress), Clemens Schick (actor) and Nikola Ljuca (director).
Main competition programme:
Half-Sister / Polsestra (Slovenia, North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Damjan Kozole
Produced by Vertigo, Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Film House Baš Čelik, RTV Slovenia, FS Viba Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages Co-production Development Award, the RE-ACT Award
The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao / A Vida Invisivel (Brazil, Germany)
Directed by Karim Aïnouz
Defunct / Apostratos (Greece)
Directed by Zacharias Mavroeidis
Babyteeth (Australia)
Directed by Shannon Murphy
Two of Us / Deux (France, Luxembourg, Belgium)
Directed by Filippo Meneghetti
Queen of Hearts / Dronningen (Denmark, Sweeden)
Directed by Filippo Meneghetti
Father / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Srdan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik, ASAP Films, Neue Mediopolis, Propeler Film, Vertigo, scca/Pro.Ba
Coproduced by ZDF Arte, Arte France
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Arte France, ZDF Arte, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung , CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Center, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, FS Viba Film
Gloria Mundi (France, Italy)
Directed by Robert Guédiguian
Honey Boy (USA)
Directed by Alma Har'el
If Only / Magari (Italy, France)
Directed by Ginevra Elkann
Mother / Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosna and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Produced by Sekvenca
Coproduced by Wake Up Films, Les Films de l'oeil sauvage, Udruženje Novi film (https://www.novi-film.com/)
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (https://havc.hr/), L'Aide aux cinémas du monde – CNC, Film Center Serbia (www.fcs.rs), the Sarajevo Film Fund ((http://www.fondacijakinematografija.ba/),)
Just / Metri Shesh Va Nim (Iran)
Directed by Saeed Roustayi
Monos (Columbia, Argentina, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Uruguay, USA, Switzerland, Denmark)
Directed by: Alejandro Landes, Alexis Dos Santos
The Painted Bird / Nabarvane ptace (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
Directed by Václav Marhoul
Produced by Silver Screen
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Directory Films, PubRes , RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic, Slovak Audiovisual Fund and Ukrainian State Film Agency
The Perfect Candidate (Saudi Arabia, Germany)
Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour
The Voice / Glas (Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Ognjen Sviličić
Produced by MaXima Film, Skopje Film Studio, Biberche Productions
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Centre Serbia, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Croatian Radiotelevision
Rounds / V krug (Bulgaria, Serbia, France)
Directed by Stevan Komandarev
Produced by ARGO Film, SEE Film PRO
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia
Vienna Hallways / Sumrak u bečkom haustoru (Serbia)
Directed by Mladen Đorđević
Produced by Corona Film, Cinnamon Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Willow / Vrba (North Macedonia, Hungary, Belgium, Albania)
Directed by Milcho Manchevski
Produced by Banana Film
Coproduced by Pioneer, Saga Film, Tirana Film Institute
You Will Die at 20 (Sudan, France, Egypt, Germany, Norway, Qatar)
Directed by Amjad Abu Alala, Yousef Ibrahim