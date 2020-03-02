BELGRADE: Srdan Golubović’s Father / Otac opened the 48th edition of FEST in Belgrade on 28 February 2020, one day before winning the 22nd Panorama Audience Award for the best feature film and the Ecumenical Jury award at the 2020 Berlinale. The film, which will participate in the festival's competition, is a Serbian/French/German/Croatian/Slovenian/Bosnian coproduction.
Father is a story of a man whose children are taken away from him because of his poverty, a humiliated man who, through a journey from his village to the capital - out of protest, dignity and desperation – becomes a hero.
Srdan Golubović penned the script together with Ognjen Sviličić. The key roles are played by: Goran Bogdan, Boris Isaković, Milica Janevski, Nada Šargin, Muharem Hamzić, Ajla Šantić, Vahid Džanković, Milan Marić and Jovo Maksić.
The film was produced by Jelena Mitrović through Serbia’s Baš Čelik, France’s ASAP Films, Germany’s Neue Mediopolis, Croatia’s Propeler Film, Slovenia’s Vertigo, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s scca/Pro.Ba, in coproduction with ZDF Arte and Arte France.
The production was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Arte France, ZDF Arte, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung , CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union and FS Viba Film.
The film was shot with a budget of 1.7 m EUR on various locations near Priboj, Zaječar, Knjaževac and Belgrade in Serbia from 24 September to 27 November 2018.
Production Information:
Producers:
Baš Čelik (Serbia)
ASAP Films (France)
Neue Mediopolis (Germany)
Propeler Film (Croatia)
Vertigo (Slovenia)
scca/Pro.Ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Coproducers:
ZDF Arte (France/Germany)
Arte France (France)
Credits:
Director: Srdan Golubović
Scriptwriters: Srdan Golubović, Ognjen Sviličić
DoP: Aleksandar Ilić
Cast: Goran Bogdan, Boris Isaković, Milica Janevski, Nada Šargin, Muharem Hamzić, Ajla Šantić, Vahid Džanković, Milan Marić, Jovo Maksić