BELGRADE: First episode of the highly anticipated new Serbian drama series Tycoon / Tajkun will have its premiere on 3 March 2020 within the Special Screenings sub-section of the ongoing 48th edition of the FEST (28 February - 8 March 2020). All the 10 episodes were directed by Miroslav Terzić.
Someone shoots at the Serbian tycoon Vladan Simonović, thus making Vladan initiate a private investigation that will open up Pandora’s box, leading to conflicts linked with the future of his company. The script was penned by Đorđe Milosavljević, one of the most sought for screenplay writers in Serbia at the moment.
The cast includes: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Tihana Lazović, Vuk Jovanović, Hana Selimović, Svetozar Cvetković, Branislav Trifunović and Janko Popović Volarić.
This brand new Serbian drama series is produced by Telekom Srbija and the Belgrade-based production company Firefly. The producers are Ivana Miković and Miodrag Stevanović.
The series was shot in 100 days on various locations in Belgrade and its sorroundings, and it will start airing on Superstar TV on 15 March 2020 and on Radio television Serbia – RTS (the Serbian public service) on 16 March 2020.
Miroslav Terzić’s feature film Stiches / Šavovi, produced by Serbia’s West End Production in coproduction with Slovenia’s Nora Production, Croatia’s Spiritus Movens and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s scca.Pro.ba, took part in the Panorama programme of the Berlin Film Festival 2019.
Production Information:
Producers:
Telekom Srbija (Serbia)
Firefly (Serbia)
Credits:
Director: Miroslav Terzić
Scriptwriter: Đorđe Milosavljević
DoP: Radan Popović
Cast: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Tihana Lazović, Vuk Jovanović, Hana Selimović, Svetozar Cvetković, Branislav Trifunović, Janko Popović Volarić