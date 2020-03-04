BELGRADE: The feature-length TV historical drama Spring on the Last Lake / Proleće na poslednjem jezeru by Ivan Čolović will have its premiere within the Special Screenings sub-section of the ongoing 48th edition of the FEST (28 February - 8 March 2020). This is the third production of Radio Television Serbia – RTS to premiere at FEST since 2018.
The film follows the celebrated writer and Nobel prize winner Ivo Andrić during WWII, when diplomats and diplomatic staff from Yugoslav missions from countries occupied by the Third Reich, including Andrić, who was ambassador of the Yugoslav diplomatic mission in Berlin, were deported to a hotel on Lake Constance.
Serbian writer Vule Žurić wrote the script. Marija Bereta is producing for RTS. The main characters are played by: Tihomir Stanić, Nebojša Milovanović, Olga Odanović, Nataša Tapušković and Marija Vicković.
The TV premiere is set for 14 March 2020 on the first programme of Radio Television Serbia, in prime time.
Production Information:
Producer:
Radio Television Serbia (RTS) - Serbian Broadcasting Corporation (Serbia)
Credits:
Director: Ivan Čolović
Scriptwriter: Vule Žurić
DoP: Gojko Despotović
Cast: Tihomir Stanić, Nebojša Milovanović, Olga Odanović, Nataša Tapušković, Marija Vicković, Aleksandar Đurica, Jelena Ćuruvija, Dragan Petrović, Jovan Jovanović, Boris Komnenić, Branislav Trifunović