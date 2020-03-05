BELGRADE: Mladen Đorđević’s new long documentary Vienna Hallways / Sumrak u bečkom haustoru is part of the main competition programme of this year’s FEST, running in the capital of Serbia from 28 February to 8 March 2020. The national premiere in the festival is set for 5 March 2020.
A series of cultural events and open panels are organised in the city of Vienna to celebrate 50 years of the arrival of gastarbaiters (guest workers) from socialist Yugoslavia to Austria. At the same time, the new Government, in line with the social welfare cuts, is introducing taxes for taxi drivers in Vienna. The taxes are high, so many taxi drivers find their future jeopardised. That is the problem faced by the three protagonists, Darko, Milenko and Goran, who have been driving taxis in Vienna for about 20 years.
Mladen Đorđević also has the credit for scriptwriting and the film features: Darko Markov, Milenko Radosavljević, Goran Pavlović and Vladica Milosavljević.
The film was produced by Mladen Đorđević and Neven Đorđević through Corona Film and Cinnamon Films, with the support of Film Center Serbia..
The documentary was shot from 2015 to 2019, and it will soon be theatrically released in Serbia by MCF Megacom Film.
Production Information:
Producers:
Corona Film (Serbia)
Cinnamon Films (Serbia)
Credits:
Director: Mladen Đorđević
Scriptwriter: Mladen Đorđević
DoP: Dalibor Tonković
Cast: Darko Markov, Milenko Radosavljević, Goran Pavlović, Vladica Milosavljević