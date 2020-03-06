BELGRADE: Tomorrow Is Still July / Sutra je još uvek juli by Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt was selected for the new competition segment FEST Fokus at the 48th edition of FEST (28 February - 8 March 2020). The film is an independently produced thriller made as a Serbian/American coproduction.
After witnessing the murder of a night club dancer, Belgrade’s private sleuth Johnny Paluba is on a quest to find the killer, while police inspector Todorov is also looking to solve the crime. In the process they may have discovered a lost Serbian film made during WWII.
Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt wrote the script and the cast includes: Violeta Goldman, Arnaud Humbert, Ana Bretšnajder, Aleksandra Širkić, Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt, Saša Radojević and Predrag Bambić.
The film was produced by Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt and Serbia’s Remaining light, Les Films DV Nikt and Griffith’s Riders (USA) in coproduction with Serbia’s Montage.
Production Information:
Producers:
Remaining light (Serbia)
Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt
Les Films DV Nikt (Serbia)
Griffith’s Riders (USA)
Coproducer:
Montage (Serbia)
Credits:
Director: Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt
Scriptwriter: Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt
DoP: Predrag Bambić
Cast: Violeta Goldman, Arnaud Humbert, Ana Bretšnajder, Aleksandra Širkić, Dejan Vlaisavljević Nikt, Saša Radojević, Predrag Bambić, Petar Milošević, Nenad Johnny Racković