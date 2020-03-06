BELGRADE: Stefan Malešević’s debut feature Mamonga will have its national premiere at FEST 2020, within the new competitive section FEST Focus on 6 March 2020. This coproduction between Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro had its world premiere in the East of the West competition programme of the 2019 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.
Mamonga is a modern triptych with a fragmented dramaturgical structure, dealing with problems in communication through three completely different set-ups. The connecting elements of these diverse stories are the characters of Jovana and Marko, two teenagers from a bleak Bosnian provincial town. We observe their lives in two timelines - how they live in the patriarchal society of their hometown and what becomes of them 10 years after a traumatising event takes place.
Stefan Malešević co-wrote the script together with Zorica Milisavljević and Simon Marić. The main roles are played by: Marta Bjelica, Dražen Pavlović, Nabi Tang and Vuk Janošević.
The film was produced by Andrijana Sofranić Šućur through Serbian NANA 143 in coproduction with Bosnian Sarajevo Film Academy and Slovofilm, and Montenegrin Code Blue Production. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo and the Film Centre of Montenegro..
The film was shot in Tuzla (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in December 2017, Belgrade in September 2018 and in the village of Pluižine (Montenegro) in November 2018. The budget is roughly 300,000 EUR. The world sales agent is Antidote and the local distributor is MCG Megacom Film.
Production Information:
Producer:
NANA 143 (Serbia)
Andrijana Sofranić Šućur: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Coproducers:
Sarajevo Film Academy (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Slovo Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Code Blue Production (Montenegro)
Credits:
Director: Stefan Malešević
Scriptwriters: Stefan Malešević, Zorica Milisavljević,
Simon Marić
DoP: Bogdan Babović
Cast: Marta Bjelica, Dražen Pavlović, Nabi Tang, Vuk Janošević