BELGRADE: The Serbian box office plunged in the weekend of 13-15 March 2020, with number one Bloodshot racking up only 1,121 admissions, compared to Pixar’s Onward with 7,967 admissions in the previous weekend.
Potential upcoming box office hits such as Mulan and A Quiet Place Part II were pulled from the planned distribution in Serbia, following similar annoucements worldwide.
Luckily, in Serbia the Coronavirus restrictions coincide with a common gap between film festivals. The 67th edition of March Festival – The Belgrade Documentary and Short Film Festival (Martovski festival), which was set to start on 25 March 2020, had been cancelled since the venue, The Youth Hall of Belgrade - Dom omladine Beograda, had cancelled all of its programmes.
At this moment Serbian cinemas are operating with 50 spectators per screening (the initial limitation was 100). Such is the case with the most popular cinemas in Belgrade - Cineplexx and the Kombank Hall (Kombank dvorana).
No feature films are currently shooting in Serbia, as the main season for such activities has always been late spring, summer or early autumn.
Serbia officially declared a state of emergency on 15 March 2020, but authorities didn’t express any requests regarding the cinemas.