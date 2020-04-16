BELGRADE: The UK/Serbian/German horror feature Vampir is in preparation to shoot on various rural locations in Serbia during the summer of 2020. Vampir will be filmed in English and it will mark the directorial feature debut of Branko Tomović, the German and European actor of Serbian descent.
After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut is offered a job by a charming yet ruthless local woman, to look after a cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia. He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by a mysterious older woman, Baba Draga, who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers.
“Our film is inspired by the real vampire cases that occurred in Serbia in the early 1700’s. Those were the origin of vampires. Though Vampir is set in modern times, it’s based on those myths, superstitions and folk elements,” said writer/director Branko Tomović.
Vampir will be an arthouse vampire horror film, which is still a rather unusual choice for Serbian and regional cinema. It will be filmed in the English language on locations in Serbia this summer, produced by UK’s Red Marked films and coproduced by Germany’s Vickermann Films and Serbia’s Dinaric Alps Productions. The producers are: Miloš Z. Vučković, Jean-Louis Alexandre and Dina Vickermann.
Yannick Hausler is the director of photography. The key roles will be played by Branko Tomović, Gorica Regodić, Joaki Tasić, Eva Ras, Judith Georgi, and Nemanja Bajić.
Vampir will require 20 shooting days. No budget details have been disclosed so far.
Production information:
Producer:
Red Marked Films (UK)
Coproducer:
Vickermann Films (Germany)
Dinaric Alps Productions (Serbia)
Credits:
Director: Branko Tomović
Scriptwriter: Branko Tomović
DoP: Yannick Hausler
Cast: Branko Tomović, Gorica Regodić, Joaki Tasić, Eva Ras, Judith Georgi, Nemanja Bajić