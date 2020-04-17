BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia has launched a YouTube film channel as a means of introducing contemporary Serbian cinema to a wider audience, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The channel, which was launched in late March, provides the general public with the opportunity of watching Serbian films online free of charge. It has raised attention in the Serbian media, already amassing 7,840 YouTube followers.
At this point the focus is on documentaries (both short and long), fiction shorts and animated short films. To date, 35 films are on offer. The channel is adding one film per day with accompanying text introductions about each new addition.
Every Friday, starting from 16 April, Film Center Serbia’s channel introduces a short film made by renowned Serbian filmmakers including Goran Marković, Goran Paskaljević, and Slobodan Šijan from the beginnings of their careers, giving viewers the chance to track down their favourite directors in the early phases of their work in film.
Further improvements of the channel’s offer are under way.