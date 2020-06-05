FESTIVALS: Palić Fest Rescheduled for August

BELGRADE: The 27th edition of the European Film Festival Palić will take place 8 – 14 August 2020, two weeks after its traditional July scheduling. Palić is the first Serbian festival to confirm it will be held since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

The festival will take place in Palić and in Subotica, in northern Serbia, organised by the Open University Subotica.

More than 100 films have been selected for the pre-festival programme and the festival itself, screening in 15 sections.

The festival will be produced in its full structure, opening with the world premiere of The Name Of the People / Ime naroda directed by the renowned Serbian filmmaker Darko Bajić. The festival will close with the Serbian/Russian feature Hotel Belgrade directed by Konstantin Starsky.

Fest director Ilija Tatić said that an online version had never been an option.

The European Film Festival Palić was supported by the MEDIA Creative Europe with a grant of 46,000 EUR for the realisation of the 27th edition.