PRODUCTION: Serbian TV Series Truckers 3 Starts Filming

BELGRADE: Truckers 3 / Kamiondžije III is the first major Serbian TV show/series to start shooting after the ending of the COVID-19 state of emergency in the country. The shooting has begun in the town of Ub and its vicinity and the first of the 20 episodes is expected to air on the First Programme of the Radio Television of Serbia / RTS by the end of 2020.

The TV show is inspired by the popular and much-loved characters of Paja and Jare from the classic TV shows Kamiondžije / Truckers (1972) and Truckers on the Road Again / Kamiondžije 2 (1983, both produced by RTS). Filip Čolović, the director of Truckers 3 / Kamiondžije III, emphasises that this is a completely new story with new characters, having new plots, and that this version should be viewed not as a sequel, but as an homage to the late Gordan Mihić, the famous scriptwriter who penned all the scripts, including the latest one, and to Pavle Vuisić and Miodrag Petrović Čkalja who originally played the two key characters.

The main roles are played by Nenad Jezdić and Tihomir Stanić, while the rest of the cast, consisting of more than 100 actors and actresses, includes Branislav Zeremski, Nataša Marković, Danina Jeftić, Paulina Manov, Iva Ilinčić, Bojan Dimitrijević, Nebojša Ilić , Nebojša Milovanović, Dara Džokić, and Marko Gvero. The show is being lensed by Gojko Despotović.

The show is produced by RTS and Telekom Srbija and the executive producer is Nira Pro production company.

Production information:

Producers:

RTS

Telekom Srbija

Nira Pro

Credits:

Director: Filip Čolović

Scriptwriter: Gordan Mihić

DoP: Gojko Despotović

Cast: Nenad Jezdić, Tihomir Stanić, Branislav Zeremski, Nataša Marković, Danina Jeftić, Paulina Manov, Iva Ilinčić, Bojan Dimitrijević, Nebojša Ilić , Nebojša Milovanović, Dara Džokić, Marko Gvero