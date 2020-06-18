Successful International Sales for Srdan Golubović’s Father

Father premiered in the Panorama section of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, where it won two awards (Audience Award and Ecumenical Jury Award). The film won the Best Actor award in the competition programme of FEST 2020 in Belgrade, where it had its national premiere.

The film tells the story of a man who gets his children taken away from him because of his poverty. It’s a story about a loser, a cast out and a humiliated man who, through his journey, walking from his village in the south of Serbia to the capital, from one end of the country to the other, out of protest, dignity and desperation, wishes to make a point to himself and others. In doing so he becomes a hero.

Srdan Golubović and Ognjen Sviličić penned the script. The main roles are played by: Goran Bogdan, Boris Isaković, Milica Janevski, Nada Šargin, Muharem Hamzić and Ajla Šantić.

The film is a Serbian/French/German/Croatian/Slovenian/Bosnian coproduction. It was produced by Serbia’s Baš Čelik, France’s ASAP Films, Germany’s Neue Mediopolis, Croatia’s Propeler Film, Slovenia’s Vertigo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s scca/Pro.Ba, in coproduction with ZDF Arte and Arte France.

The project was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, Arte France, ZDF Arte, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung , CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union and FS Viba Film.