Heretic Outreach Acquires Ivan Ikić’s Sophomore Feature The Users

BELGRADE: Heretic Outreach , the sales agent based in Athens, has acquired The Users / Korisnici, Ivan Ikić’s sophomore feature, a coproduction of Serbia, Slovenia, The Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina and France.

The plan is to promote and present it in the upcoming online version of Cannes Film Festival’s Market. In addition, the film is scheduled to take part in the Cut+ segment of the Industry days’section of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Ivan Ikić’s first feature film Barbarians / Varvari premiered at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in 2014, where it won the Special Mention in the East of the West Competition.

The ''users'' are children who were born with a mental handicap, abandoned by their families and placed in specialised institutions, where most of them spend their whole lives. The film is a melodrama about a love triangle of teenagers, whose emotions linger on a thin line between eros and thanatos, threatening to end in tragedy at any moment.

Ikić directed from his own script and the key roles are played by Maruša Majer, Goran Bogdan, Marijana Novakov, Tijana Marković and Valentino Zenuni. The Users was produced by Milan Stojanović through SENSE Production in coproduction with the Netherlands’ Kepler Film, Slovenia’s Tramal Films, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s SCCA / Pro.ba and France’s Les Films d’Antoine.

The production was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages.