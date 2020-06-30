PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Balša Đogo Starts Shooting Feature Debut Kosare

BELGRADE: The shooting of the Serbian feature war drama Kosare / Košare is scheduled to commence by 1 July 2020. The film, supported by Film Center Serbia , marks the feature debut for the helmer Balša Đogo.

In October 1998, a group of young Serbian soldiers arrives at the remote military post called Košare, situated at the crossing point of Serbia, Montenegro and Albania. Soon, they will become embroiled in the fight for both their country and their own lives, facing vile attacks from enemy troops and other perils.

Balša Đogo directs from the script written by Strahinja Radetić, Đorđe Milosavljević and Đogo himself. The director of photography is Bogdan Babović and the major roles are played by: Jovan Jovanović, Luka Grbić, Viktor Savić, Nikola Kojo and Milica Stefanović.

The film is produced by Nemanja Mićić and Vladan Anđelković, through the Belgrade-based Omega Productions and Telekom Srbija. The project and production are supported by Film Center Serbia and aided by The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Serbia. Film Center Serbia has granted it with around 430,000 EUR.

The production is planned to last for 90 shooting days on various locations in Serbia, Montenegro and Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina). Kosare / Košare is expected to premiere in 2021 and to be followed by the same-titled TV series upon the completion of the film’s cinema distribution.

Production information:

Producers:

Omega Production

Telekom Srbija

Contact: Nemanja Mićić

Credits:

Director: Balša Đogo

Scriptwriters: Strahinja Radetić, Đorđe Milosavljević, Balša Đogo

DoP: Bogdan Babović

Cast: Jovan Jovanović, Luka Grbić, Viktor Savić, Nikola Kojo, Milica Stefanović