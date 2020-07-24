GRANTS: Film Center Serbia Announces Grants in Five Categories

BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia announced the recipients of its latest round of grants on 23 July 2020. The grants were awarded in five separate categories: national-themed features, genre and potentially commercial features, short fiction films, short documentaries and short animated films.

A total of 1,447,608 EUR / 170.27 m RSD in funding was distributed to five feature films and and 12 short film projects.

