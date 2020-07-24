24-07-2020

GRANTS: Film Center Serbia Announces Grants in Five Categories

By

BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia announced the recipients of its latest round of grants on 23 July 2020. The grants were awarded in five separate categories: national-themed features, genre and  potentially commercial features, short fiction films, short documentaries and short animated films.

A total of 1,447,608 EUR / 170.27 m RSD in funding was distributed to five feature films and and 12 short film projects.

Click HERE for the grants chart.

Published in Serbia

Latest from Zoran Janković

More in this category: « Three More Major Film Festivals in Serbia Pushed Back to Later Dates