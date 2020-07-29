PRODUCTION: Serbian Thriller Series Black Wedding Starts Production

BELGRADE: Serbian TV drama series Black Wedding / Crna svadba has started production on 15 July 2020. The release of this 10-part series is planned for the spring of 2021 on Superstar Channel .

This psychological mystery thriller is created by Strahinja Madžarević and Nemanja Ćipranić, and it is produced by Firefly and Telekom Srbija. The budget was not disclosed.

While investigating a bloody massacre in a remote village in east Serbia, the police inspector Petar finds himself in the centre of a decisive conflict with the powers of darkness.

The title of the series has been derived from the ancient folk habits in that part of Serbia, according to which a man who died at young age gets burried in his wedding suit, while his fiancees or some other young women are wearing wedding dresses at the ceremony.

The series has been written by Strahinja and it is directed by Nemanja Ćipranić. The most important roles are played by Nikola Kojo, Uliks Fehmiu, Jelena Đokić, Slavko Štimac, Toni Mihajlovski, Strahinja Blažić and Peđa Bjelac.

The production will last for almost four months with the shooting taking place mainly in eastern Serbia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Firefly (Serbia)

www.firefly.rs

Telekom Srbija Serbia

https://mts.rs

Credits:

Creators: Strahinja Madžarević, Nemanja Ćipranić

Director: Nemanja Ćipranić

Scriptwriter: Strahinja Madžarević

DoP: Igor Marović

Cast: Nikola Kojo, Uliks Fehmiu, Jelena Đokić, Slavko Štimac, Toni Mihajlovski, Strahinja Blažić, Peđa Bjelac