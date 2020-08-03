PRODUCTION: Serbian Biopic on Serbian Pop-Folk Singer in Production

BELGRADE: Serbian biopic Toma, directed by Dragan Bjelogrlić and Zoran Lisinac, started production on 26 July 2020. Supported by Film Center Serbia the film is expected to premiere in the beginning of 2021.

The film tracks down the very beginnings, as well as the peak of the fame of Toma Zdravković, who was the most popular Serbian and Yugoslav pop-folk singer and songwriter in the 1970s and the 1980s. The film will also shed a light on his greatest loves which inspired him to write his hits.

Nikola Pejaković, Dragan Bjelogrlić, Zoran Lisinac and Maja Todorović penned the script, and the director of photography is Goran Volarević, a frequent collaborator of Bejelogrlić’s. The film stars Milan Marić, known for Aleksei German’s Dovlatov, and the cast includesTamara Dragičević, Petar Benčina, Andrija Kuzmanović, Mirjana Karanović, Slobodan Boda Ninković and Olja Bacić.

Toma is produced by Dragan Bjelorlić and Željko Joksimović through Cobra Film and Minacord Production, respectively. Film Center Serbia granted Toma with approximately 382,000 EUR/45 m RSD in July 2018.Telekom Srbija is also supporting.

No budget details were revealed at this point.

The film will be shot on various locations all around Serbia durng 60 days.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cobra Film (Serbia)

www.cobrafilm.com

Minacord Production (Serbia)

Vesna Sekerezović:

Credits:

Director: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Zoran Lisanac

Scriptwriters: Nikola Pejaković, Dragan Bjelogrlić, Zoran Lisinac and Maja Todorović

DoP: Goran Volarević

Cast: Milan Marić, Tamara Dragičević, Petar Benčina, Andrija Kuzmanović, Mirjana Karanović, Slobodan Boda Ninković, Olja Bacić