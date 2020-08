BELGRADE: Horror film Don’t Breathe 2, a sequel to the American box office hit Don’t Breathe, will start production in Serbia in August 2020. The project has already applied for the Serbian production incentive programme and it will be serviced by the Belgrade-based company Work in Progress .

The shooting in Serbia is expected to start mid-August 2020 and to last for 12 weeks.

Hollywood actor Stephen Lang is reported to reprise the leading role in the upcoming sequel.

Don’t Breathe 2 will be directed by Rodo Sayagues, who co-wrote the first film with Fede Alvarez. Alvarez, who directed Don’t Breathe, co-wrote the script with Sayagues for the sequel.