PRODUCTION: Serbian Feature Film and TV Series Bad Blood In Production

BELGRADE: The Serbian feature film Bad Blood / Hadžijino zvono directed by Milutin Petrović is shooting at the same time with the 10-episode TV series Bad Blood, which Petrović is co-directing together with Goran Stanković.

Spanning four decades in the waning years of the Ottoman Empire, the series chronicles an era beset by major political change and turmoil, when peasants began rising up in strength to the detriment of wealthy merchant families.

The story follows Trifun, the wealthy leader of the Christian minority, who, while trying to preserve his power, sets off a chain of events that causes harsh consequences for his family.

The feature film will be based on the first three episodes of the TV series.

Both the feature film and the TV series derive from various literary works of the popular Serbian writer Borisav Stanković. The original script has been written by the Serbian filmmaker Vojislav Voja Nanović some 50 years ago while living in the U.S.

The main roles are played by: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Marko Grabež, Nedim Nezirović, Nela Mihajlović, Teodora Dragićević. The script have been penned by Nanović and Milena Marković.

Snežana van Houwelingen is producing both projects through the Belgrade-based This and That Productions. The production of both of them is supported by Film Center Serbia and MEDIA - Creative Europe. RTS – Radio Television Serbia, the Serbian national state broadcaster, is coproducing the series.

The production of the feature film and series started on 12 August 2020 and is planned to wrap after 84 shooting days. The projects are shot on location in the vicinity of the Serbian capital and in Belgrade itself, as well as on the fully constructed set of a small town in which most of the story take place, consisting in two hectares near the mountain of Avala.

No budget details have been revealed so far. The film is expected to premiere in the spring of 2021. The premiere of the TV series is not yet known.

Production Information:

Feature Film Bad Blood:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

www.thisandthat.rs/

Snežana van Houwelingen: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

TV Series Bad Blood:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

www.thisandthat.rs/

Snežana van Houwelingen: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

RTS – Radio Television Serbia (Serbia)

Credits:

Feature Film Bad Blood:

Director: Milutin Petrović

|Scriptwriters: Vojo Nanović, Milena Marković

DoP: Erol Zubčević

Cast: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Marko Grabež, Nedim Nezirović, Nela Mihajlović, Teodora Dragićević

TV Series Bad Blood:

Director: Milutin Petrović, Goran Stanković

Scriptwriters: Vojo Nanović, Milena Marković

DoP: Erol Zubčević

Cast: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Marko Grabež, Nedim Nezirović, Nela Mihajlović, Teodora Dragićević