PRODUCTION: Serbian Action Thriller South Wind 2 in Production

The film is a sequel to the 2018-2019 blockbuster South Wind / Južni vetar, which was a huge box office hit in Serbia.

The sequel delivers the further story of Petar Maraš, who transports narcotics from South America. He is now the unparalleled leader of the Serbian criminal underground, protected even by the state itself, and he uses all the advantages of that newly-acquired status. Maraš, in spite of his supervisors strongly opposing such a plan, wants to expand his business and to go back into legal ventures. While waiting to grab a good opportunity and at the same time being on an appointed mission, accompanied by his loyal partner Baća, Maraš goes to the Eastern part of Serbia. There he receives news forcing him to instantly change his plans.

The film is produced by Režim and Archangel Studios production companies. Miloš Avramović, Miloš Biković, Tatjana Žeželj Gojković and Miodrag Radonjić are the producers. The production is supported by Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija.

The shooting takes place on locations in the Eastern region of Serbia (the towns of Knjaževac and Dimitrovgrad) and Belgrade. It is expected to wrap on 6 October. The producers have not revealed any budget details.

Production Information:

Producers:

Režim

Archangel Studios

Credits:

Dirtector: Miloš Avramović

Scriptwriters: Petar Mihajlović, Miloš Avramović

DoP: Lazar Radić

Cast: Miloš Biković, Miodrag Radonjić, Luka Grbić, Jovana Stojiljković, Bogdan Diklić, Aleksandar Berček