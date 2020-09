BELGRADE: The German exhibitor CineStar opened its fourth multiplex in Serbia and its 24th in the CEE region on 5 September 2020. Cinemas in Serbia were allowed to reopen on 1 September.

The company also operates cinemas in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and the Czech Republic, and is the largest exhibitor in former Yugoslavia.

The new multiplex has seven screens, and brings the company’s seating capacity in the region to over 23,000, with 148 screens.

Their next cinema slated to open regionally will be in Sarajevo in late 2020.