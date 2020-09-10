PRODUCTION: Romantic Melodrama Once Upon a Time in Serbia Starts Shooting

BELGRADE: The production of the Serbian romantic melodrama Once Upon a Time in Serbia / Bilo jednom u Srbiji started in the Serbian town of Leskovac on 3 September 2020. The film, supported by Film Center Serbia , is the sophomore feature of Petar Ristovski, who helmed the 2018 cinema hit King Petar / Kralj Petar Prvi.

The story takes place two years after the end of World War I, with two young soldiers returning to their crumbling hometown. Cone, carried by the knowledge he acquired in Manchester, starts a successful textile factory, once again winning over his fiance Zorka. Dine re-opens his cinema, thus greatly influencing new generations in the town.

The script was written by Đorđe Milosavljević and Vladimir Andrić in collaboration with Kokan Mladenović, Majda Šimunec, Petar Ristovski and Marko Backović, and based on the idea by Zvonimir Šimunec. Once upon a Time in Serbia / Bilo jednom u Srbiji is lensed by Dalibor Tonković. The cast includes: Viktor Savić, Radovan Vujović, Teodora Ristovski, Sloboda Mićalović, Predrag Miki Manojlović, Nemanja Oliverić, Dragan Petrović Pele, and Zoran Cvijanović.

It is produced by LE Film and coproduced by Media House, DME Production, and Soul Food Films. Zvonimir Šimunec is the producer and Slavica Šimić and Tanja Višnjić are the film’s coproducers, with Miroslav Mogorović as the executive producer. The production has been supported by Film Center Serbia and the town of Leskovac.

The shooting is planned until the end of October, using locations in Leskovac, Grdelica, Vučje, and Vlasotince. The estimated budget is 1 million EUR and a TV series is also in production.

Production:

LE Film

Credits:

Director: Petar Ristovski

Scriptwriters: Đorđe Milosavljević, Vladimir Andrić in collaboration with Kokan Mladenović, Majda Šimunec, Petar Ristovski, Marko Backović (based on the idea by Zvonimir Šiminec)

DoP: Dalibor Tonković

Cast: Viktor Savić, Radovan Vujović, Teodora Ristovski, Sloboda Mićalović, Predrag Miki Manojlović, Nemanja Oliverić, Dragan Petrović Pele, Zoran Cvijanović