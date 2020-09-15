Cineplexx Opens Fourth Multiplex in Belgrade

Aleksandra Garić, the head of marketing, told Film New Europe: "Cineplexx started working on this site in November 2019. The opening was previously planned for the beginning of April, but the situation with the virus postponed it for almost 6 months. In this part of the city there is no cinema within a close distance.“
The new multiplex opened two days after the general re-opening of cinemas in Serbia.
Christoph Papousek, managing partner of Cineplexx, said that 5.5 m EUR were invested in the project.
The Cineplexx chain includes three more venues located in the towns of Kragujevac, Novi Sad and Niš.