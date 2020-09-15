Cineplexx Opens Fourth Multiplex in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Cineplexx , the leading cinema chain in the region, opened its fourth cinema in Belgrade on 3 September 2020. The latest Cineplexx, situated in the BEO Shopping Centre, has eight halls with 1200 seats, and with unprecedented seating in the city.

Aleksandra Garić, the head of marketing, told Film New Europe: "Cineplexx started working on this site in November 2019. The opening was previously planned for the beginning of April, but the situation with the virus postponed it for almost 6 months. In this part of the city there is no cinema within a close distance.“

The new multiplex opened two days after the general re-opening of cinemas in Serbia.

Christoph Papousek, managing partner of Cineplexx, said that 5.5 m EUR were invested in the project.

The Cineplexx chain includes three more venues located in the towns of Kragujevac, Novi Sad and Niš.