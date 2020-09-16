FESTIVALS: Speak So I Can See You Wins Belgrade's Beldocs

Georgian director Keti Machavariani won the Best Project award for Sunny in the industry section.
This year’s festival was offered in a hybrid form, combining both physical and online modes. It ran from 3 to 10 September at various venues around the Serbian capital.
WINNERS:
Serbian Competition
Best Film
Speak So I Can See You (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Marija Stojnić
Produced by Set Sail Films, Belgrade, Restart, Zagreb
Supported by Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, Film Institute Doha, YLE
Best Cinematography
Staša Bukumirović for Belonging / Pripadnost
Directed by Tea Lukač
Best Editing
Mina Petrović for Twins Woven from Dreams / Blizanci satkani od sna
Directed by Lea Vahrušev, Sead Šabotić
Special Mention
Cornelian Cherries / Drenjine
Directed by Nikola Stojanović
International Competition Programme
Best Film
Sahara Street 143 (France, Algeria, Qatar)
Directed by Hassen Ferhani
Special Mention
Victoria (Belgium)
Directed by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, Isabelle Tollenaere Waren
Best Short Film
White Christmas / Bijeli Božić (Croatia)
Directed by Josip Lukić
Teen Programme
Best Film
Scheme Birds (Sweden, Scotland)
Directed by Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallinfor
Special Mention
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (UK)
Directed by Carol Dysinger
Beldocs in Progress
Beldocs Best Project Award for Beldocs in Progress
Sunny (Georgia)
Directed by Keti Machavariani
Special Mention
Funk Yu (Croatia)
Directed by Franko Dujmić
VOD free visibility award by Cinesquare VoD platform
The Elf’s Tower (Ukraine)
Directed by Polina Kelm
The Institute of Documentary Film’s East Silver Caravan Award
The Elf’s Tower (Ukraine)
Directed by Polina Kelm
Beldocs Academy
Best VR project
Up in the Air (Ukraine)
Directed by Oksana Syhareva, Natalia Pogudine
Serbian Docs in Progress
So, Where’s My Prince Charming? / I, gde je taj princ na belom konju?
Directed by Sonje Rakić
Special Mention
I’m People, I Am Nobody
Directed by Svetislav Dragomirović