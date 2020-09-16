16-09-2020

FESTIVALS: Speak So I Can See You Wins Belgrade's Beldocs

Marija Stojnić at Beldocs 2020 Marija Stojnić at Beldocs 2020 photo by Nemanja Stojanović

BELGRADE: Marija Stojnić’s long documentary Speak So I Can See You / Govori da bih te video won the Serbian Competition Programme of the 13th International Documentary Film Festival Beldocs in Belgrade.

Georgian director Keti Machavariani won the Best Project award for Sunny in the industry section.

This year’s festival was offered in a hybrid form, combining both physical and online modes. It ran from 3 to 10 September at various venues around the Serbian capital.

WINNERS:

Serbian Competition

Best Film
Speak So I Can See You (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Marija Stojnić
Produced by Set Sail Films, Belgrade, Restart, Zagreb
Supported by Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, Film Institute Doha, YLE

Best Cinematography
Staša Bukumirović for Belonging / Pripadnost
Directed by Tea Lukač

Best Editing
Mina Petrović for Twins Woven from Dreams / Blizanci satkani od sna
Directed by Lea Vahrušev, Sead Šabotić

Special Mention
Cornelian Cherries / Drenjine
Directed by Nikola Stojanović

International Competition Programme

Best Film
Sahara Street 143 (France, Algeria, Qatar)
Directed by Hassen Ferhani

Special Mention
Victoria (Belgium)
Directed by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, Isabelle Tollenaere Waren

Best Short Film
White Christmas / Bijeli Božić (Croatia)
Directed by Josip Lukić

Teen Programme

Best Film
Scheme Birds (Sweden, Scotland)
Directed by Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallinfor

Special Mention
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (UK)
Directed by Carol Dysinger

Beldocs in Progress

Beldocs Best Project Award for Beldocs in Progress
Sunny (Georgia)
Directed by Keti Machavariani

Special Mention
Funk Yu (Croatia)
Directed by Franko Dujmić

VOD free visibility award by Cinesquare VoD platform
The Elf’s Tower (Ukraine)
Directed by Polina Kelm

The Institute of Documentary Film’s East Silver Caravan Award
The Elf’s Tower (Ukraine)
Directed by Polina Kelm

Beldocs Academy

Best VR project
Up in the Air (Ukraine)
Directed by Oksana Syhareva, Natalia Pogudine

Serbian Docs in Progress
So, Where’s My Prince Charming? / I, gde je taj princ na belom konju?
Directed by Sonje Rakić

Special Mention
I’m People, I Am Nobody
Directed by Svetislav Dragomirović

Published in Serbia

