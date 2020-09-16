FESTIVALS: Speak So I Can See You Wins Belgrade's Beldocs

BELGRADE: Marija Stojnić’s long documentary Speak So I Can See You / Govori da bih te video won the Serbian Competition Programme of the 13th International Documentary Film Festival Beldocs in Belgrade.

Georgian director Keti Machavariani won the Best Project award for Sunny in the industry section.

This year’s festival was offered in a hybrid form, combining both physical and online modes. It ran from 3 to 10 September at various venues around the Serbian capital.

WINNERS:

Serbian Competition

Best Film

Speak So I Can See You (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Marija Stojnić

Produced by Set Sail Films, Belgrade, Restart, Zagreb

Supported by Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, Film Institute Doha, YLE

Best Cinematography

Staša Bukumirović for Belonging / Pripadnost

Directed by Tea Lukač

Best Editing

Mina Petrović for Twins Woven from Dreams / Blizanci satkani od sna

Directed by Lea Vahrušev, Sead Šabotić

Special Mention

Cornelian Cherries / Drenjine

Directed by Nikola Stojanović

International Competition Programme

Best Film

Sahara Street 143 (France, Algeria, Qatar)

Directed by Hassen Ferhani

Special Mention

Victoria (Belgium)

Directed by Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, Isabelle Tollenaere Waren

Best Short Film

White Christmas / Bijeli Božić (Croatia)

Directed by Josip Lukić

Teen Programme

Best Film

Scheme Birds (Sweden, Scotland)

Directed by Ellen Fiske, Ellinor Hallinfor

Special Mention

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (UK)

Directed by Carol Dysinger

Beldocs in Progress

Beldocs Best Project Award for Beldocs in Progress

Sunny (Georgia)

Directed by Keti Machavariani

Special Mention

Funk Yu (Croatia)

Directed by Franko Dujmić

VOD free visibility award by Cinesquare VoD platform

The Elf’s Tower (Ukraine)

Directed by Polina Kelm

The Institute of Documentary Film’s East Silver Caravan Award

The Elf’s Tower (Ukraine)

Directed by Polina Kelm

Beldocs Academy

Best VR project

Up in the Air (Ukraine)

Directed by Oksana Syhareva, Natalia Pogudine

Serbian Docs in Progress

So, Where’s My Prince Charming? / I, gde je taj princ na belom konju?

Directed by Sonje Rakić



Special Mention

I’m People, I Am Nobody

Directed by Svetislav Dragomirović