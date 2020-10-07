PRODUCTION: Serbian Feature Golden Boy Starts Filming

BELGRADE: The production of the Serbian feature Golden Boy / Zlatni dečko directed by Ognjen Janković and supported by Film Center Serbia , started on 30 September 2020.

The story focuses on a young and aspiring football player, burdened by temper issues, who from early youth and due to his gift has been the target of various interests. Golden Boy is envisioned as a coming-of-age story about a young character living and finding his way in harsh circumstances and how that reflects back onto such a hapless hero.

The script was written by Aleksa Ršumović, Vuk Ršumović and Janković himself. Luka Milićević is the director of photography, and the principal roles are played by: Denis Murić, Igor Benčina, Andrija Kuzmanović, Petar Strugar, Alisa Radaković, Jovana Gavrilović, Tihomir Stanić, and Ljubomir Bulajić.

Golden Boy is produced by Janković and Uglješa Jokić through Fantastika Film Studio. Jelena Radenković is the executive producer. This project was supported by Film Center Serbia in May 2019 with a grant of 170,000 EUR / 20 million RSD.

The production is expected to wrap within 52 shooting days, by 4 December. No budget details have been disclosed. A five-part mini-series is also in production, supported by Telekom Srbija. Golden Boy is to be distributed by Germany’s Beta Film.

Production information:

Fantastika Film Studio

Jelena Radenković (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

Credits:

Director: Ognjen Janković

Scriptwriters: Aleksa Ršumović, Vuk Ršumović, Ognjen Janković

DoP: Luka Milićević

Cast: Denis Murić, Igor Benčina, Andrija Kuzmanović, Petar Strugar, Alisa Radaković, Jovana Gavrilović, Tihomir Stanić, Ljubomir Bulajić