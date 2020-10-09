PRODUCTION: British Actress Miriam Margolyes Stars in Stevan Filipović’s New Feature

BELGRADE: The BAFTA-winning British actress Miriam Margolyes will make her Serbian debut in a contemporary lockdown thriller Next To You / Pored tebe being filmed in London and Belgrade.

Written and directed by Serbian director Stevan Filipović, Next to You / Pored tebe is a murder mystery set during the Covid-19 pandemic, about the emancipation and transformation of a young journalist in her struggle to find morals and integrity in a world that can seem increasingly populist.

Set five years after Stevan’s previous film Next to Me / Pored mene (produced by Hypnopolis), in Next to You a state of emergency exists and politicians are accused of capitalising on public anxiety around Covid-19, which makes the shocking situation that reunites the characters significantly more extreme. Next to Me / Pored mene grossed around 74,000 cinema admissions in Serbia in 2015, putting it in the third place in the domestic feature box office chart that year.

Miriam Margolyes, a seasoned and versatile British actress, most easily recognisable as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise, stars as Granny Vera, a British Yugo-phile who lives in Belgrade with her dog, Tito, in a role written especially for her by Filipović himself.

Next To You / Pored tebe is lensed by Matej Milenković and produced by Branislav Jević for Belgrade-based Hypnopolis production company. The cast includes: Mina Nikolić, Miriam Margolyes, Branislav Trifunović, Goran Jevtić, Isidora Simijonović, Tihomir Stanić, Svetlana Bojković, Vlasta Velisavljević, Darko Ivić, Andrej Pipović, Nikola Glisić, Milica Majkic, Uros Novović, Gorica Regodić, Nikola Dragutinović, and Katarina Pešić.

No budget information has been revealed so far. Scenes were shot in the UK in June and in September. The film will be released in 2021, set to be distributed in Serbia by Taramount Film.

Production information:

Hypnopolis

Credits:

Director: Stevan Filipović

Scriptwriter: Stevan Filipović

DoP: Matej Milenković

