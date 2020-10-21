PRODUCTION: British/Serbian Thriller The Ledge Begins Filming

BELGRADE: Principal photography on the mountain climbing thriller The Ledge has started on locations in Serbia. The feature is directed by Howard J. Ford and produced by UK’s Evolution Pictures together with the Belgrade-based Red Production Serbia .

Having left her friend Sophie with a group of men they had met earlier, Kelly is woken by her screams. Grabbing her GoPro to help her see in the dark, she runs towards her friend's cry for help just in time to see her lifeless body thrown from a ledge. Terrified, she turns and runs through the camp grabbing whatever climbing gear she can. Desperately she begins free-climbing the foot of the mountain, the men close behind. As days turn to freezing nights, she finds herself both mentally and physically exhausted in her efforts to avoid the murderous pack.

The film is produced by Kate Hoffman and Fred Hedman of Evolution Pictures and Milos Djukelic of Red Production in Belgrade. Worldwide rights are handled by GFM Film Sales. This is the first film that Head Gear is financing in Serbia from their fund dedicated for that purpose, which has recently been announced. The budget is reported to be 2.5 m EUR.

The producer Miloš Đukelić said: „When I met Fred and Howard I was impressed by not only their professional approach but by their real passion for this piece. They had been exploring for some time how to make it in Serbia, but didn’t find what they needed then. Once we met it was an easy decision to join the film as a producer. They need a fully dedicated producer with experience as a creative producer, not just as line producer or in service production. It’s a roller coaster ride, full of adrenalin. Red Production is very experienced in filming in Serbia and also working with producers in order to benefit from the Serbian incentives programme, which is a huge advantage Serbia offers. We’re all living on the ledge these days and the only way is up.“

The script was written by Tom Boyle. It is lensed by Vladimir Ilić. The mostly young cast includes Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, David Wayman, and Anais Parello.

Production information:

Evolution Pictures

Red Production Serbia

Contact:

Miloš Đukelić (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

Credits:

Director: Howard J. Ford

Scriptwriter: Tom Boyle

DoP: Vladimir Ilić

Cast: Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, David Wayman, Anais Parello